Chairman IIC For Focusing On Peace, Trade, Better Economy

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Chairman Islamic Ideological Council (IIC) Dr Qibla Ayaz Tuesday said that the voice of any nation is heard in a dignified manner at every forum on the basis of peace, trade and better economy

Addressing Pagham-e-Pakistan Conference as the chief guest at the auditorium of FATA University Dara Adamkhel, he emphasized on focusing more on these important factors to attain a prominent position among comity of nations.

He said that those who depend on others in the world are passing through a very challenging time, adding that it has become necessary for the new generation to set the right goals for their bright future.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor FATA University Dara Adamkhel Jahanzeb Khan said that it was imperative to expand the intellectual capacity of the new generation and make them aware of the aims and objectives of the Pagham-e-Pakistan conference and its need and importance.

He said that steps should be taken to prepare the new generation to counter hatred, bigotry, intolerance and blame game currently prevalent in the society. For which he said the teachers can play an effective role.

Other education experts also addressed the conference and the highlighted the aims and objectives of the conference.

