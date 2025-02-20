Chairman IMC Calls On DC To Discuss GTVCW's Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Chairman IMC and social activist Isar Ali Bangash on Thursday called on Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali and discussed problems of the Government Girls Technical and Vocational Center for Women (GTVCW).
Provincial Law Minister’s Focal Person and Tehsil Member Shaukat Khan, Rais Khan and other dignitaries were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the Chairman suggested to provide 25 computers for the start of a computer course in the Center, along with a request to appoint a permanent cleaner to improve the cleanliness and hygiene of the center.
The deputy commissioner took immediate action on the suggestion and forwarded the matter to Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Syed Aamir Shah.
The DC also directed the Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) to provide a temporary sweeper for the center to improve the sanitation situation.
