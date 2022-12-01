Chairman IRSA visited Mehran University Water Research Centre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) board Abdul Hameed Mengal Thursday visited the water research centre of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

According to the university spokesman, the Chairman IRSA Board accompanied by representatives of all provinces including Eng. Zahid Hussain Junejo from Sindh, Eng.

Amjad Saeed from Punjab, Eng. Zahid Abbas from KP, Athar Hameed from Islamabad, and Assistant Director Rana Kashif Ali were briefed about the issue of increasing arsenic, salinity, and water logging in Naushero Feroz and Sanghar districts of Sindh.

Dr. Tanveer Hussain Gadhi also briefed the Chairman IRSA Board about the progress, performance, and research work being carried out by the water research centre of Mehran University, the spokesman informed.