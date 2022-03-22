UrduPoint.com

Chairman IRWA Emphasizes On Unity To Get Rid Of Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Chairman IRWA emphasizes on unity to get rid of problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman International Rights and Welfare Association (IRWA) Javed Ahmad Malik on Monday emphasized on unity to get rid of many problems being faced by the nation. Addressing an International Conference held on Humanity and Welfare, he said that IRWA is working for last ten years and feeding 183000 children in African countries.

He said that young generation is our national asset, adding that IRWA want to do something different and better.

He said that Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital raised funds from all over the world and helped the poor masses.

He said efforts were being made since 2013 to give Overseas Pakistanis the right to vote.

He said that he has been working on various education projects.

He said that the highest path is to serve humanity.

>