Chairman JCP directs to make audio recording of meeting available on Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday directed to make the audio recording of the JCP proceedings of July 28 available on the official website of the Supreme Court.

The version issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Supreme Court under the instructions of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, JCP had been disputed by two Judges of the SC, namely, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

A resulting controversy had therefore arisen in the print and electronic media. In these exceptional circumstances the Chairman JCP had been pleased to relax the restriction under Rule 5(4) of the JCP Rules, 2010 and had directed for the audio recording of the JCP proceedings of 28.

07.2022 to be made available on the official website of the SC.

The audio recording from time slot 1:29:45 to 1:38:08 contained the statement by the worthy Attorney General for Pakistan that the matters under discussion should be deferred to frame the appropriate rules.

He did not assess or reject the merits of any of the High Court Judges proposed for appointment to the SC.

As a result, 5 members of the JCP supported the deferment of the meeting as reported in the Press Note of 28.07.2022.

The audio recording is available on following below link:https://www.supremecourt.gov.pk/downloads_judgements/press_release/220728_2.mp3