ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office here.

During the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the armed forces of Pakistan, a PM Office statement said.