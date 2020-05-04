- Home
- Chairman JCSC calls on Prime Minister; professional matters of armed forces discussed
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.
Professional matters of Armed Forces of Pakistan were discussed during the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.