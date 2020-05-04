Chairman JCSC calls on Prime Minister; professional matters of armed forces discussed

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Professional matters of Armed Forces of Pakistan were discussed during the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.