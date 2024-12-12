Open Menu

Chairman Jinnah Town Visits Government BYJ School

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Chairman Jinnah Town Rizwan Abdul Sami on Thursday visited Government BYJ School in UC-04, which was taken over by Gohar Education Welfare Foundation some time ago to carry out administrative affairs

Administrator of Gohar Welfare Brigadier (R) Naseem welcomed Chairman Rizwan Abdul Sami and took him on a tour of the school.

He was briefed about all the arrangements, on which Chairman Rizwan Abdul Sami appreciated his efforts and performance for the students and instructed him to take steps for the betterment of the students.

Chairman Rizwan Abdul Sami also instructed Deputy Director Sanitation Muhammad Hanif, who was also on the visit, to immediately clean the garbage heaps around the school so that a clean environment is provided to the students.

On this occasion, the Chairman was accompanied by Coordinator Jinnah Town Rao Kashif, Councilor UC-4 Haroon Qureshi and others.

