Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Gen. Zubair Mehmood Hayat Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Zubair Mehmood Hayat on Monday paid farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister appreciated his long meritorious service for the country.

The Prime Minister wished the outgoing CJCSC well for his post retirement life.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

