Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits PN War College

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visits PN War College

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat addressed the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat addressed the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College.Chairman's talk was mainly focused on National Security Challenges and Options for Pakistan; where he highlighted the increasingly fluid security environment shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities.CJCSC said that warfare of 21st century has evolved and changed, and has morphed into Grey Hybrid Conflict, affecting Pakistan's security situation; which is a complex function of internal and external factors.

Regional peace is contingent upon maintenance of strategic stability in South Asia. Chairman also shared Pakistan's contributions and efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.The talk was followed by a vibrant and candid question & answer session.

Earlier upon arrival, Chairman JCSC laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

Pakistan Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Century Pakistan Navy Asia

