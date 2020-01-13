UrduPoint.com
Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:56 PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General NadeemRaza called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General NadeemRaza called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. It was the first visit of the dignitary after assuming the office as CJCSC.

Upon arrival, the General was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary was introduced to the Chiefs of Staff andPrincipal Staff Officers.

Later, the Chairman JCSC called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office.

The Admiral congratulated the dignitary for his new appointment. Professional matters of mutual interest and overall security situation in the region were also discussed. The Naval Chief assured the dignitary that Pakistan Navy will continue its endeavors to enhance synergy and seamless integration in various inter services domains. The Chairman also visited Command Operation Centre (Navy) where he was briefedabout Maritime situation and other operational matters.

On the occasion, Chairman JCSC commended the professionalism and combat readiness of Pakistan Navy for defense of the country and ensuring maritime security in the area of interest.

