Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits Naval Headquarters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visits naval headquarters

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza has called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and discussed professional matters of mutual interest and overall security situation of the region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza has called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and discussed professional matters of mutual interest and overall security situation of the region.During his first visit to Naval Headquarters after assuming the charge of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was received by Chief of the Naval Staff at his arrival.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the general was introduced to the Chiefs of Staff andPrincipal Staff Officers.

The Naval Chief assured the CJCSC that Pakistan Navy will continue its endeavors to enhance synergy and seamless integration in various inter services domains.

The Chairman also visited Command Operation Centre (Navy) where he was briefedabout Maritime situation and other operational matters.On the occasion, Chairman JCSC commended the professionalism and combat readiness of Pakistan Navy for defense of the country and ensuring maritime security in the area of interest.

