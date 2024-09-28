(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, underscoring the need for a diplomatic solution aligned with the UN Charter and international law.

Prime Minister in his main speech at 79th session of UNGA has very effectively advocated the Kashmir cause warned India of strong response in case of any aggression towards Pakistan, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan.

After the abrogation of special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, India is using different tactics to change the demography of Kashmir, he further mentioned.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and implement UN resolutions by giving right of plebiscite.

We also denounce the so-called elections being held in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir because such measures can never pacify the oppressed Kashmiris who were stripped of their special status and rights by India’s “constitutional terrorism” on August 5, 2019, he added.

"Pakistan has always morally, politically and diplomatically supported the Kashmir cause and highlighted this issue on all international forums," he concluded.