Open Menu

Chairman Kashmir Committee Calls For Int'l Action On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Chairman Kashmir committee calls for int'l action on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, underscoring the need for a diplomatic solution aligned with the UN Charter and international law.

Prime Minister in his main speech at 79th session of UNGA has very effectively advocated the Kashmir cause warned India of strong response in case of any aggression towards Pakistan, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan.

After the abrogation of special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, India is using different tactics to change the demography of Kashmir, he further mentioned.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and implement UN resolutions by giving right of plebiscite.

We also denounce the so-called elections being held in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir because such measures can never pacify the oppressed Kashmiris who were stripped of their special status and rights by India’s “constitutional terrorism” on August 5, 2019, he added.

"Pakistan has always morally, politically and diplomatically supported the Kashmir cause and highlighted this issue on all international forums," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Jammu August 2019 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

12 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

15 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

15 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

16 hours ago
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

16 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

17 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

17 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

18 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan