Chairman Kashmir Committee exposes Indian atrocities on 77th Black Day anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon Sunday strongly condemned India's illegal occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947, calling it the 'Darkest Day' in Kashmir's history, marked by rampant brutality against innocent Kashmiris.

In his exclusive Interview with Radio Pakistan, he said, "Today, Pakistan observes Kashmir Black Day with full heartfelt participation from youth, institutions and civil society where highlighting the Kashmiris' cry for freedom not only within our country but also at the international level."

Noon also paid rich tribute to martyred Kashmiris who fought for freedom and self-determination, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

Noon's condemnation comes on the 75th anniversary of India's occupation, a day marked by widespread human rights abuses and suppression of dissent in Kashmir by illegal Indian military forces.

Rana Qasim Noon stated, "Over one million Indian forces have occupied Kashmir, present in every nook and corner and are using bullets and conducting raids against Kashmiris."

"This military siege has resulted in rampant brutality, human rights abuses and suppression of dissent," he mentioned.

"The occupation, which began on October 27, 1947, has led to widespread suffering for Kashmiris, with reports of excessive force, unlawful killings, and injuries," he further added.

"The Indian security forces have been accused of using brute force, resulting in hundreds of protester deaths and thousands of injuries," he highlighted.

Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir also reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination, condemning India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He emphasized, "Pakistan will continue to highlight the Kashmiris' voice and provide support until their right to self-determination is realized."

"Pakistan has consistently expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to express moral, diplomatic, and political support for their just and legitimate struggle," he added.

"The government has called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people in a UN-supervised plebiscite, as per UNSC Resolutions," he added.

"Pakistan's diplomatic missions worldwide will arrange special activities to raise awareness about the plight of Kashmiris," he concluded.