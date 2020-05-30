Chairman Kashmir Committee quarantines

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee and MNA from Kohat, Sheheryar Afridi who was found positive for coronavirus infection, has quarantined himself at home, said his close sources on Saturday.

Being quarantined, Sheheryar Afridi has urged upon people to strictly follow the corona protocol as close interaction with others can help spread this would be fatal disease.

Earlier, Dr Waleed ur Rehman of Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat, dispenser Haroon Massih and Ward Boy Taimoor Khan were also found infected by Corona virus.

Moreover, Tanveer Ahmed son of Saifoor lost his life in road accident here in Kohat and was laid to rest in his native graveyard situated in Shah Pur village of Kohat.