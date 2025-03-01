- Home
Chairman Kashmir Council-EU Urges Action Against India's Drone-based Human Rights Abuses
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Kashmir Council-EU, Ali Raza Syed Saturday vehemently denounced the Indian government's employment of drone technology to stifle the freedom struggle in Kashmir, prompting urgent calls for the international community to address the escalating human rights crisis in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Talking on ptv news, he strongly condemned India's use of drone surveillance in Kashmir, criticizing the move as a blatant violation of human rights.
He said India's tactics in Kashmir mirror those of Israel, but will not deter the Kashmiri people from pursuing their rights.
Since the Modi government took power, the brutality against Kashmiris has escalated significantly, he said, adding that human rights violations have been rampant, with restrictions imposed on basic freedoms like education and the internet access.
Chairman also highlighted the disturbing case of Insha Mushtaq, a Kashmiri girl who was blinded by Indian security forces' use of pellet guns during the 2016 Kashmir unrest.
This incident is a stark reminder of the brutal tactics employed by Indian forces in Kashmir, resulting in severe human rights abuses, including the loss of vision and livelihoods for many innocent civilians, he added.
"The struggle for Kashmir's freedom cannot be suppressed by the barrel of a gun," emphasized Chairman of the Kashmir Council-EU.
He asserted that the Kashmiri people's quest for self-determination and human rights will continue unabated, despite India's attempts to silence them through military might.
"The world needs to wake up to the realities of Kashmir," urged Chairman of the Kashmir Council-EU.
He emphasized that the international community can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to the suffering of the Kashmiri people and must take immediate action to address the human rights crisis unfolding in the region.
He emphasized that his platform is dedicated to highlighting and exposing India's human rights violations in Kashmir to the European Union.
This effort aims to raise awareness and garner support from the international community, particularly the EU, to address the ongoing human rights crisis in the region, he added.
Chairman urged the international community to move beyond mere condemnations and take practical steps to hold India accountable for its actions in Kashmir.
He emphasized the need for concrete measures to restrict India's ability to perpetuate human rights abuses in the region.
