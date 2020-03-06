Chairman Kashmir council urges World to break silence over HR violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Hurriyet leaders and Chairman Kashmir Council-EU Friday said that the India has been continuously committing the human rights violations in held Kashmir and international community should break its silence on these injustices.

Talking to ptv news channel, they urged delegations of international human rights organizations and international media to visit the occupied valley of Kashmir in order to uncover the realities of the current situation.

"We are greatly thankful to the prime minister Imran Khan, and people of Pakistan for adopting a comprehensive strategy in this regard, leaders said.

Hurriyet Leader Sheikh Abdul Mateen said Pakistan and the Hurriyat leadership of occupied Kashmir are on one page regarding the Kashmiris' just cause and their freedom struggle.

He hoped that these efforts would have fruitful results and the world will understand the issue of Kashmir specially they will realize the hardships of the people of Kashmir living under siege and curfew for many months.

He said right to self-determination was given to the people of IOK by the United Nations itself, which has unfortunately failed so far to implement its own resolutions.

Pakistan is rightly supporting this just and indigenous struggle for freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan's unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support reflects the commitment we made with our brothers and sisters living in IOK, he added.

Pakistan is our advocate and we hope that international community will pay attention to the long standing issue of held territory, he mentioned.

Chairman Kashmir Council-EU Ali Raza Syed by condemning the atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris committed by Indian Occupation forces, he paid great tribute to the brave people of Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination.

He also urged the Human Rights Organizations to pressurize India to stop severe violations of human rights in IOK.

Ali Raza Syed demanded that UN and EU should play their active role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.