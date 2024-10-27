Chairman KC demands justice for Kashmiris, calls for global action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Committee (KC), Rana Qasim Noon, Sunday urged the global institutions to uphold UN resolutions and initiate dialogue with Kashmiris, reiterating that India’s Independence Day is observed as Black Day in Kashmir as a symbol of resistance.

Addressing to Kashmir solidarity rally participants , he underscored Pakistan's commitment to supporting Kashmir's right to self-determination and appealed for international intervention.

"Today, Pakistan observes Black Day across the country, standing in solidarity with Kashmiris," he said, condemning countries that claim to champion human rights but remain silent on Kashmir’s suffering. He highlighted Kashmir's essential place in the fulfillment of Pakistan's vision.

Former National Assembly member and head of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurd Khan addressed the crowd, emphasizing Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

"This is a message of solidarity from the people of Pakistan," he declared.

He praised the sacrifices of elderly Kashmiris who have endured decades of conflict, adding, "Kashmir will one day become part of Pakistan."

Deputy Convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Farooq Rehmani spoke, condemning the long-standing violence and human rights abuses in Kashmir. He questioned India’s legal basis for occupying Kashmir and highlighted recent election irregularities where foreign diplomats were presented as "media."

Rehmani held India responsible for violating United Nations resolutions, noting the continued imprisonment of thousands of Kashmiris, including youth and women, in jails across Srinagar, Agra, and Chandigarh since 2019.