Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat And Ushr Council, Imtiaz Khan Directs Activation Of Local Zakat Committees In Ten Days Period
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council, Imtiaz Khan Tuesday expressed anguish over delay in formulation of local Zakat committees at the district level directing activation of local committees within ten days
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council, Imtiaz Khan Tuesday expressed anguish over delay in formulation of local Zakat committees at the district level directing activation of local committees within ten days.
He was presiding a meeting that was also attended by members of Provincial Zakat Council, District Zakat Chairman Peshawar, former Member of National Assembly Sajid Nawaz Khan and concerned officials.
He said that local committees should be fully activated within ten days in all districts of the province and distribution of Zakat funds should be started among the deserving persons.
He also directed transparency in distribution of zakat funds.
Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council said that Provincial Council has released Rs.128.11 million to Zakat Committees and added that District Zakat Committees should not delay transferring of these funds to provincial level hospitals.
The meeting also discussed reconstitution of Zakat Committees at the district level, their performance and immediate distribution of funds to deserving persons.
