Chairman Kisan Ittehad emphasizes for modern technology to improve agricultural efficiency

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Chairman of Kisan Ittehad, Khalid Hussain Baath emphasized the significant role of modern technology in improving agricultural efficiency, stating that gradual improvements in seed quality, mechanization, and input costs could help farmers achieve better productivity.

The Chairman reiterated that supporting farmers and ensuring stable agricultural production is important for long-term food security. He suggested that a balanced approach, incorporating market stability, modern technology, and better resource management, would contribute to a more resilient agricultural sector, said a news release.

In this regard, he suggested that ensuring access to affordable fertilizers, water, and electricity would contribute to a more competitive agricultural sector.

Khalid Hussain Baath urged the government to take timely measures to address the rising cost of wheat and sugar in the country. He highlighted that both are essential food items, and ensuring their availability at stable prices is important for consumers and farmers alike.

He said that wheat growers are facing multiple challenges and suggested reviewing urea pricing and introducing measures that could support farmers in maintaining a steady supply of commodities.

He also pointed out the importance of water availability for agriculture, emphasizing the need to explore long-term solutions such as improving water storage capacity and construction of more dams.

Regarding the sugar sector, the Chairman of Kisan Ittehad suggested a review of existing mechanisms to ensure stability in the sugar prices. He also mentioned the importance of addressing issues related to seed quality, as the use of outdated or low-quality seeds affects overall agricultural productivity. He recommended improving regulatory oversight to enhance seed standards, ensuring better yields for farmers.

Khalid Hussain said that facilitating access to international markets would help strengthen the agricultural sector and contribute to the economy. He pointed out that Pakistan’s rice exports have been a valuable source of revenue but emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards to sustain credibility in global markets.