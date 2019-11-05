UrduPoint.com
Chairman KP Inspection Team Posted To Board Of Revenue

Tue 05th November 2019

Chairman KP Inspection team posted to Board of Revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Muhammad Akbar Khan Chairman, Provincial Inspection Team, (PCS EG BS-21) and posted him as Senior Member board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, against the vacant post, said a notification issued here Tuesday.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized Atif Rehman (PAS BS-20) Secretary, Planning and Development Department to look after the work of the office of Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department, till further orders.

