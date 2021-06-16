Chairman KP Standing Committee expresses concern over illegal mining of emerald in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Minerals Azizullah Gran Wednesday expressing grave concern over illegal mining of emerald in district Swat said he had already informed the Chief Minister and now would take up the matter with NAB.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the lease agreements of mining of almost all contractors had expired but still they were mining the emerald illegally and causing huge loss to the provincial kitty.

He said the matter was taken up with the relevant secretary during the standing committee meeting but he refused illegal mining, adding that now he would also raise the issue on the floor of KP Assembly.

He said the 10-year lease agreement of emerald had expired in 2020 but the contractors in connivance of local authorities were still working on their mines and no new tender was floated.

He said it was a matter of grave concern and he would pursue the issue till its logical end.