Chairman KP-Textile Mills Association condoles death of Mian Rafi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Saleem Saifullah Khan Friday condoled the sad demise of Mian Mohammad Rafi of Crescent Group of Industries.

In a condolence statement issued here, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his business companion Mian Mohammad Rafi who performed excellently in the development of a platform for the textile industry of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts well taken by the deceased for the development of other businesses in the shape of Crescent Group working for the betterment of Pakistan.

He said that with the demise of Mian Mohammad Rafi the textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services cannot be compared with the modern age and environment.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to all the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.