UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman KP-Textile Mills Association Condoles Death Of Mian Rafi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:34 PM

Chairman KP-Textile Mills Association condoles death of Mian Rafi

Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Saleem Saifullah Khan Friday condoled the sad demise of Mian Mohammad Rafi of Crescent Group of Industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Saleem Saifullah Khan Friday condoled the sad demise of Mian Mohammad Rafi of Crescent Group of Industries.

In a condolence statement issued here, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his business companion Mian Mohammad Rafi who performed excellently in the development of a platform for the textile industry of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts well taken by the deceased for the development of other businesses in the shape of Crescent Group working for the betterment of Pakistan.

He said that with the demise of Mian Mohammad Rafi the textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services cannot be compared with the modern age and environment.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to all the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Textile Family All Industry Sad

Recent Stories

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

21 minutes ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

36 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

1 hour ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

1 hour ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.