Chairman KP Zakat council for improving disbursement system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council Engineer Umar Farooq Monday directed for improvement in Zakat disbursement system so that deserving could get it without any hurdle.

He was presiding over 65th meeting of the council here at Committee Room here.

Maulana Muhammad Kafeel, Additional Secretary Samar Gul, Deputy Secretary Tanveer Ahmed and Ayaz Khan also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the outline of budget for the year 2021 which would presented to Zakat department on February 25 for the approval.

It was decided on the occasion that the council would hold future meetings at divisional levels with district chairmen to bringing improvement in Zakat disbursement system.