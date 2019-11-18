Chairman KPT calls on Governor Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman, Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House here on Monday.

The Chairman, during the meeting, gave a detailed briefing to the Governor about the working and performance of KPT.

He informed that the steps were being taken to bring the KPT among the world's latest ports.

On the occasion, the Governor said that the KPT was an important organization of the country and measures should be taken to make it a modern port.