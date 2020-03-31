UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman KPT Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Chairman KPT calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar on Tuesday discussed in detail the steps taken to prevent Corona virus, the role of the KPT in present situation and other important matters of mutual interest.

The Chairman KPT called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Chairman KPT also handed over a cheque of Rs 30 million for Utility Stores Corporation (USC), to procure basic commodities for needy and people affected due to lockdown.

The Governor appreciated the KPT's disinfection campaign on the directive of the Prime Minister and said this campaign be extended to other areas of the city which is an urgent need of the hour.

Imran Ismail appreciated that Karachi Port Trust is committed to perform its duties well, even in this testing time.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Governor Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

1 hour ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.