Chairman KPT calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar on Tuesday discussed in detail the steps taken to prevent Corona virus, the role of the KPT in present situation and other important matters of mutual interest.

The Chairman KPT called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Chairman KPT also handed over a cheque of Rs 30 million for Utility Stores Corporation (USC), to procure basic commodities for needy and people affected due to lockdown.

The Governor appreciated the KPT's disinfection campaign on the directive of the Prime Minister and said this campaign be extended to other areas of the city which is an urgent need of the hour.

Imran Ismail appreciated that Karachi Port Trust is committed to perform its duties well, even in this testing time.