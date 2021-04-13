UrduPoint.com
Chairman KPT Hands Over Promotion Orders To Recently Promoted Officers

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Nadir Mumtaz Warriach on Tuesday handed over promotion orders to the officers recently promoted to grade BPS-17 and BPS-18.

Chairman KPT said that efforts being underway for the development of maritime sector in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Blue Economy, said a press release issued here.

"A blue economy related to the traditional ocean economic activities such as fisheries, tourism and maritime transport" he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the KPT newly promoted officers pledged to maintain the standards of excellence at Karachi Port to positively contribute to maritime sector development.

