Chairman KPT inspects Oil Pier-I, directs to ensure its regular maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Nadir Mumtaz on Sunday inspected Oil Pier-I and directed concerned divisions to ensure its regular maintenance.

In a statement, he said that KPT would ensure maintenance at all Oil Piers and Chemical handling Berths, under their personal supervision, to ensure expeditious discharging of liquid cargo.

He said Oil Pier-III was fully revamped like brand new at KPT and will be fully functional by the end of the month.