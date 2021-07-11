UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman KPT Inspects Oil Pier-I, Directs To Ensure Its Regular Maintenance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Chairman KPT inspects Oil Pier-I, directs to ensure its regular maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Nadir Mumtaz on Sunday inspected Oil Pier-I and directed concerned divisions to ensure its regular maintenance.

In a statement, he said that KPT would ensure maintenance at all Oil Piers and Chemical handling Berths, under their personal supervision, to ensure expeditious discharging of liquid cargo.

He said Oil Pier-III was fully revamped like brand new at KPT and will be fully functional by the end of the month.

Related Topics

Oil Sunday All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

21 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

51 minutes ago

UAE grants golden visas to 100,000 global coders

51 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Etihad Rail ens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.