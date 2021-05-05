UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman KPT Visits Ferry Terminal Shed To Evaluate Progress

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Chairman KPT visits Ferry Terminal Shed to evaluate progress

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Nadir Mumtaz Warraich alongwith General Manager (CW/E) on Wednesday paid a visit to Ferry Terminal Shed to evaluate progress.

According to KPT, the development work was taking place at the port for the fulfillment of future requirements of the global shipping sector.

Karachi Port was continuously making efforts to fulfill the strategic requirements of supporting trade and commerce of the country which ensured economic wellbeing and sustainability of the country.

KPT handled 41.840 million tonnes of cargo during the financial year 2019-20. Even though the last leg of the last financial year got rigged with COVID-19 lockdown pandemic situation, the port was able to close the handling on upbeat.

Related Topics

Visit Progress Commerce Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

22 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister chairs meeting to review AD ..

21 seconds ago

LOreal-UNESCO seek nominations for Int'l Award for ..

22 seconds ago

Britain gears up for keenly watched local election ..

24 seconds ago

Russia Working to Organize Meeting of Middle East ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.