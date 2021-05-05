Chairman KPT visits Ferry Terminal Shed to evaluate progress

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Nadir Mumtaz Warraich alongwith General Manager (CW/E) on Wednesday paid a visit to Ferry Terminal Shed to evaluate progress.

According to KPT, the development work was taking place at the port for the fulfillment of future requirements of the global shipping sector.

Karachi Port was continuously making efforts to fulfill the strategic requirements of supporting trade and commerce of the country which ensured economic wellbeing and sustainability of the country.

KPT handled 41.840 million tonnes of cargo during the financial year 2019-20. Even though the last leg of the last financial year got rigged with COVID-19 lockdown pandemic situation, the port was able to close the handling on upbeat.