Chairman LAC Inaugurates Alhamra Film Club
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Chairman Razi Ahmed inaugurated the Alhamra Film Club, here on Thursday.
He commended the efforts of Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid and the entire Alhamra team, stressing that the institution was steadfast on the path of literary and cultural advancement.
He added that Alhamra is committed to continuing this series.
Executive Director Sarah Rashid said Alhamra Film Club would showcase films highlighting the achievements of national heroes, conquerors, and thinkers. The club was launched by screening a movie on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which was well-received by a large audience.
Attendees reflected on their deep bond with Alhamra, calling it an institution intertwined with their lives for decades.
