UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman MDA For Completion Of Ongoing Projects In Time

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Chairman MDA for completion of ongoing projects in time

Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Mian Jameel Ahmed directed officers concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing projects in time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Mian Jameel Ahmed directed officers concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing projects in time.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on ongoing development projects here on Saturday, Mian Jameel Ahmed said that government have initiated different projects for public facilitation and the projects must be completed in time. He directed officers concerned to make estimate of expenses on repairing work of Khanewal and Vehari road. He said that all concerned departments must be consulted before starting new projects in order to avoid any inconvenience.

He expressed dissatisfaction on performance of Water and Sanitation Agency over recovery of pending dues and directed them to launch comprehensive crack down against defaulters.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas informed that all ongoing development projects would be completed in the current fiscal year. He said that construction of entry gates of the city would be started soon. He said that initially, gates would be completed at Qadarpur Raan and Old Shujabad road.

Director Engineering Nazir Ahmed Chughtai said that funds have been released for completion of Suraj Kund road and Sui Gas road. He said that construction work continues with rapid paceand would be completed within the given time.

Related Topics

Multan Sui Gas Water Road Progress Khanewal Vehari Shujabad Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Qureshi lauds SCO's role for regional development, ..

2 minutes ago

Kabulov Says US-Taliban Peace Deal May Not Go Smoo ..

7 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt releases Rs 226 mln to deal with Coron ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for education, Advisor condoles with heir ..

3 minutes ago

Kaaba keys holder attends Mehfil-e-Milad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.