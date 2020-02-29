Chairman MDA for completion of ongoing projects in time

Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Mian Jameel Ahmed directed officers concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing projects in time

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on ongoing development projects here on Saturday, Mian Jameel Ahmed said that government have initiated different projects for public facilitation and the projects must be completed in time. He directed officers concerned to make estimate of expenses on repairing work of Khanewal and Vehari road. He said that all concerned departments must be consulted before starting new projects in order to avoid any inconvenience.

He expressed dissatisfaction on performance of Water and Sanitation Agency over recovery of pending dues and directed them to launch comprehensive crack down against defaulters.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas informed that all ongoing development projects would be completed in the current fiscal year. He said that construction of entry gates of the city would be started soon. He said that initially, gates would be completed at Qadarpur Raan and Old Shujabad road.

Director Engineering Nazir Ahmed Chughtai said that funds have been released for completion of Suraj Kund road and Sui Gas road. He said that construction work continues with rapid paceand would be completed within the given time.