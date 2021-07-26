Chairman MDA for expediting work on sewage, water supply during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA), Rana Abdul Jabbar, ordered to expedite work on sewage and water supply projects in wake of approaching Muharramul Haram.

He asked Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to remain in touch with license holders and ensure proper care of routes of the Muharram processions.

The Chairman directed the officials to improve public service delivery.

He issued these directions during a visit to WASA head office at Shamabad here on Monday. MD WASA, Nasir Iqbal, Director Engineering Abdul Salam, Director Admin, Musa Khan and others were present.

Recover section is backbone of WASA, Jabbar said and added that under the supervision of MD WASA, Nasir Iqbal, the volume of recovery ballooned to over Rs 60 million in June 2021 from Rs 30 million. Earlier, MD briefed about ongoing projects of WASA.