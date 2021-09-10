Chairman MTBC calls on AJK PM

The founding chairman and Chief Executive Medical Transcription Billing Company (MTBC) Mehmood-ul-Haq Friday called on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Jammu and Kashmir House in federal capital and briefed the Prime Minister about the performance of his organization

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) : The founding chairman and Chief Executive Medical Transcription Billing Company (MTBC) Mehmood-ul-Haq Friday called on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Jammu and Kashmir House in Federal capital and briefed the Prime Minister about the performance of his organization.

The Chairman MTBC said that his organization was currently the largest private company in Azad Kashmir and providing employment to thousands of people and would extend 1000 more jobs in the next four month.

He said MTBC would shortly launch a comprehensive visit to Kashmir programme to boost tourism in the state.

In this connection Helicopter and Kashmir Airline would be set up to facilitate the tourists to visit different places of Azad Jammu Kashmir to help boost the domestic and international tourism in the state.

He suggested that an overseas division should be set up in the state to redress the problems of the overseas Kashmiri.

The AJK PM on this occasion said that the government was working on a comprehensive programme to overcome unemployment and a policy for the promotion of tourism was also being prepared to boost tourism in the state.

He assured that the problems of the overseas Kashmir would be addressed and the government would provide protections to the investors for the setting up of industries in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.