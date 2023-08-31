Chairman MTI Policy Board visits KTH

Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Policy Board Chairman, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Islam on Thursday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar and attended a meeting about the institution's current infrastructural and human resource development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Policy board Chairman, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Islam on Thursday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar and attended a meeting about the institution's current infrastructural and human resource development.

He was accompanied by Prof. Dr. Azer Rashid, KP Policy Board Member. Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) KTH, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar welcomed him and highlighted the institution's current infrastructural and human resource development.

The meeting was also attended by Management Dean KMC, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) Prof. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Medical Director and Dr. Zafar Afridi Hospital Director, Nursing Director, Asmat Pasha and Director Finance, Abdul Waheed.

Chairman BoG KTH gave a briefing regarding key milestones including a Strategic Plan of five years from 2021 to 2025, Employee Service Regulation 2022, Grading Structure, Clinical and Non-Clinical Department Policies, Faculty Rationalization, Development of Sub-Specialties, Renovation of 7 Stories Building at KCD.

He also shed light on the enhancement of the Research and Learning Culture of KMC and KCD. He said that a new OPD building to facilitate about 3000 patients on a daily basis has been developed.

MTI Policy Board Chairman appreciates the role and efforts of KTH management and said the integration of technology and Infrastructure at KTH would pave the way for elevating the quality of our services and improving patient care to new heights.

He said that KTH has experienced exponential growth in such a short time appreciating efforts of Chairman BoG and management.