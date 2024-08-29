Chairman Municipal Committee Mithi Assesses Rainfall And Drainage Activities
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Chairman of the Mithi Municipal Committee Dr Manoj Kumar Malani on Thursday conducted a visit to Mithi city to review the rainfall situation and drainage operations.
He said that despite heavy rains, efforts were made to clear the city, while drainage work at Saran Colony and the school ground was ongoing.
Dr Malani urged citizens to remain patient, assuring them that the administration would not abandon them during this challenging time.
He highlighted that the entire municipal committee staff was actively working around the clock to manage drainage and cleanliness.
On the other hand, the Deputy Commissioner of Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani had issued a notification declaring school closures in Tharparkar district on August 29-30.
