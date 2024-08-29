Chairman Municipal Committee Visits Rain Affected Areas Of Duki
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Chairman Municipal Committee Malik Kaleemullah Khan Tareen visited the areas affected by the recent rains, Gharibabad, Kashif petrol Pump and Eastern Bypass area of Duki district on Thursday.
Chief Officer Municipal Committee Samandar Khan Nasir, Attah Muhammad Tareen and others were also present on the occasion.
He also took notice of the blockage of the drainage channel due to rain and assured the residents that the drainage channel would be opened with the help of an excavator.
He said that the drainage channel has been blocked by the nearby shopkeepers who were being warned for the last time not to encroach and block the drainage channels, otherwise legal action would be taken.
