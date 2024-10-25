Chairman NA body on information visits PTV Quetta Center

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, National Assembly, Pullain Baloch on Friday visited ptv Quetta Center.

On this occasion, General Manager PTV Quetta Syed Faheem Shah, Program Manager Gul Shah Bukhari, Bolan Incharge Jawad Ali Hazara and Heads of the Engineering, Administration, Finance, Design, news, Current Affairs and IT departments provided a detailed briefing to the chairman.

Speaking on the occasion Pullain Baloch said, "Pakistan Television is the national institution safeguarding the ideological borders of the country, and modernizing it is the need of the hour".

Pullain Baloch praised the role of PTV Quetta Center in promoting the soft image of Balochistan, stating that the Government of Pakistan will utilize all resources to resolve the issues faced by the PTV Quetta Center.

APP/ask