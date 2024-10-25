Chairman NA panel calls for modernization of PTV to safeguard national ideology

Chairman National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting and Member of the National Assembly Pullain Baloch on Friday emphasized the vital role of Pakistan Television Corporation as both a state broadcaster and a national institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chairman National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting and Member of the National Assembly Pullain Baloch on Friday emphasized the vital role of Pakistan Television Corporation as both a state broadcaster and a national institution.

During his visit to ptv Quetta Centre, he underscored the importance of modernizing the organization to effectively safeguard Pakistan’s ideological values.

Chairman of the National Assembly’s standing committee highlighted PTV’s role in promoting soft image of Balochistan, stressing the government’s full support and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by PTV, said a press release.

He affirmed the significance of the PTV in fostering national harmony through balanced portrayal of Balochistan’s diverse culture and society and praised PTV Quetta Centre’s dedication to enhancing understanding and unity through its consistent coverage of Balochistan’s cultural and social landscape.

During the visit, a comprehensive briefing was to him by Syed Faheem Shah, General Manager PTV Quetta along with Gul Shah Bukhari, Program Manager, Javed Ali Hazara, Incharge Bolan and other key officials from Camera, Engineering, Administration, Finance, Design, news, Current Affairs, and IT department.