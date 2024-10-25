Chairman NA Panel Calls For Modernization Of PTV To Safeguard National Ideology
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Chairman National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting and Member of the National Assembly Pullain Baloch on Friday emphasized the vital role of Pakistan Television Corporation as both a state broadcaster and a national institution
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chairman National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting and Member of the National Assembly Pullain Baloch on Friday emphasized the vital role of Pakistan Television Corporation as both a state broadcaster and a national institution.
During his visit to ptv Quetta Centre, he underscored the importance of modernizing the organization to effectively safeguard Pakistan’s ideological values.
Chairman of the National Assembly’s standing committee highlighted PTV’s role in promoting soft image of Balochistan, stressing the government’s full support and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by PTV, said a press release.
He affirmed the significance of the PTV in fostering national harmony through balanced portrayal of Balochistan’s diverse culture and society and praised PTV Quetta Centre’s dedication to enhancing understanding and unity through its consistent coverage of Balochistan’s cultural and social landscape.
During the visit, a comprehensive briefing was to him by Syed Faheem Shah, General Manager PTV Quetta along with Gul Shah Bukhari, Program Manager, Javed Ali Hazara, Incharge Bolan and other key officials from Camera, Engineering, Administration, Finance, Design, news, Current Affairs, and IT department.
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari55 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother3 seconds ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali3 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day3 minutes ago
-
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests four of robbers gang3 minutes ago
-
CM expresses resent on delay of Quetta’s beautification work3 minutes ago