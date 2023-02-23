UrduPoint.com

Chairman NAB Appears Before PAC, Asked For Swift Conclusion Of Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 06:56 PM

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to conduct swift investigations against plunderers of national exchequer to bring their corruption cases into logical conclusion without more delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to conduct swift investigations against plunderers of national exchequer to bring their corruption cases into logical conclusion without more delay.

The meeting was chaired by PAC chairman, MNA Noor Alam Khan, who directed the authorities concerned that there should not be a soft corner for the looters who were involved in massive corruption charges irrespective of their political and any other affiliation.

The Chairman PAC said NAB was authorized to check his assets and accounts and i will have no objection to it as my hands are clean, and I have already appeared before NAB in the past," Noor Alam said.

He also directed that strict disciplinary action should be launched against those creating obstacles in accountability process as it could not be stopped on anyone's wish.

Noor Alam Khan said the country was confronting multiple challenges and everybody should contribute their services for its welfare and progress. The PAC members were working in best national interest to highlight corruption scandals and genuine issues of the common man, he added.

He said that NAB had not suspended its officials who had delayed the corruption case of Tayyaba Gul.

Acting Chairman NAB Syed Zahir Shah said that he and other officials were always ready to appear before the PAC when it summons. "It is foremost priority of the NAB to complete its investigation process within six months," he maintained.

He termed the Public Accounts Committee as supreme committee and working efficiently in the utmost interest of the country. The Acting NAB Chair said the NAB authorities would be ready to report the PAC regarding corruption cases and irregularities occurring in any institution.

Shah said almost 72 illegal recruitment or appointments had been made in Khyber Bank.

Noor Alam Khan directed the NAB to probe the corruption or fraud in Health Card across the country instead of only one province.

The PAC meeting was attended by MNAs Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Nuzhat Pathan (via-video link) Senators Saleem Mandviwalla and Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

