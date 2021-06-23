UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NAB Appreciates Performance Of Sukkur Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:06 PM

Chairman NAB appreciates performance of Sukkur office

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of NAB Sukkur under the supervision of DG NAB Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of NAB Sukkur under the supervision of DG NAB Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig.

He hoped that NAB Sukkur will continue to perform in future with same zeal and commitment, said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

While chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB Sukkur especially conviction made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (B) of NAO-1999 from 2018 to 2020 at NAB Headquarters, which participated by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Zahir Shah, DG Operations NAB, and other senior officers of NAB.

During the meeting Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, DG NAB Sukkur informed that NAB Sukkur also identified theft / embezzlement of 253,551.7 Metric Ton wheat amounting to Rs 27.8 billion out of which an amount of Rs19.

2 billion has been recovered and handed over to the government of Sindh.

The Chief Secretary Sindh has also issued a letter of appreciation addressed to Chairman NAB in this regard.

DG NAB Sukkur said that NAB Sukkur filed 67x References in the Accountability Court Sukkur, besides, 32x accused persons were convicted and also fined to the tune of Rs. 880 million imposed upon them.

Whereas, 242x accused persons were convicted who returned Rs. 2.77 Billion through Plea Bargain after approval by the Learned Accountability Court.

The DG NAB Sukkur also informed that the menace of electricity theft has also been addressed with joint efforts of SEPCO & NAB Sukkur and an amount of Rs. 7.9 Billion in the year 2020 and Rs. 1.810 Billion in the year 2021 has so far been recovered.

He further informed that in the all NAB operations, total direct and indirect recovery made is Rs. 28.84 billion in wheat scam and electricity theft etc.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Electricity Sukkur Same 2018 2020 All From Government Wheat Southern Electric Power Company Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives during last 24 hours ..

4 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed helps fulfil Gambian Malang T ..

12 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith contradicts PM Khan’s statement ..

17 minutes ago

70% fine of water supply bills recovered

3 minutes ago

European stocks rise at open as Fed eases rate fea ..

3 minutes ago

Strong earthquake shakes Peru's capital Lima

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.