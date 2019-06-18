Chairman NAB authorized to issue arrest warrants after reference submission : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday termed that the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was authorized to issue arrest warrants against any accused even after submission of reference in trial court

A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, issued a written order regarding rejection of bails of former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

The order said that Zardari and his sister Faryal had failed to prove any dishonesty of NAB in fake accounts case.

It further stated that the accused could be granted bails in only extraordinary situations in NAB cases in light of Supreme Court orders.

The NAB had adopted the stance that money trail of fake accounts had connection with the accused persons, and there was need of their arrest for investigation purpose.

The order stated that it was not easy task to investigate a white collar crime. The NAB had started the investigation of fake accounts on directivesof the top court, it said, adding that the Supreme Court had set the standardsof bails in NAB references in Nawaz Sharif case.