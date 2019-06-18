UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NAB Authorized To Issue Arrest Warrants After Reference Submission : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:05 PM

Chairman NAB authorized to issue arrest warrants after reference submission : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday termed that the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was authorized to issue arrest warrants against any accused even after submission of reference in trial court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday termed that the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was authorized to issue arrest warrants against any accused even after submission of reference in trial court.

A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, issued a written order regarding rejection of bails of former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

The order said that Zardari and his sister Faryal had failed to prove any dishonesty of NAB in fake accounts case.

It further stated that the accused could be granted bails in only extraordinary situations in NAB cases in light of Supreme Court orders.

The NAB had adopted the stance that money trail of fake accounts had connection with the accused persons, and there was need of their arrest for investigation purpose.

The order stated that it was not easy task to investigate a white collar crime. The NAB had started the investigation of fake accounts on directivesof the top court, it said, adding that the Supreme Court had set the standardsof bails in NAB references in Nawaz Sharif case.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Money Islamabad High Court Top Court

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

8 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

14 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

20 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

17 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.