Chairman NAB Constitutes Four-member Committee To Resolve Traders' Problems

Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:52 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday constituted a four-member Committee at Federal Level to address the problemsof Business Community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday constituted a four-member Committee at Federal Level to address the problemsof Business Community.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the anti graft watchdog was a business friendly organisation and Chairman NAB has great regard for the entire community which is back bone of Pakistan's development and prosperity.

Your Thoughts and Comments

