Chairman NAB constitutes four-member committee to resolve traders' problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday constituted a four-member Committee at Federal Level to address the problemsof Business Community.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the anti graft watchdog was a business friendly organisation and Chairman NAB has great regard for the entire community which is back bone of Pakistan's development and prosperity.