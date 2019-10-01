Chairman NAB Constitutes Four-member Committee To Resolve Traders' Problems
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:52 PM
Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday constituted a four-member Committee at Federal Level to address the problemsof Business Community
A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the anti graft watchdog was a business friendly organisation and Chairman NAB has great regard for the entire community which is back bone of Pakistan's development and prosperity.