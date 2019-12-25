UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NAB Directs Inquiry Against Rs 62b Corruption In Lahore Ring Road Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Chairman NAB directs inquiry against Rs 62b corruption in Lahore Ring Road project

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Director General NAB Lahore to conduct inquiry of the alleged corruption of Rs 62 billion in Lahore Ring Road (project)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Director General NAB Lahore to conduct inquiry of the alleged corruption of Rs 62 billion in Lahore Ring Road (project).

Taking notice of the alleged corruption, the Chairman NAB said that after decision of Supreme Court about Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar BRT) case, the NAB Peshawar would complete its inquiry about Peshawar BRT case as per law, said a press release.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Peshawar Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Road Billion

Recent Stories

Nafees Zakaria greets British-Pakistani community ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits churches to ..

2 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah granted bail only from drug case: D ..

2 minutes ago

Government College University Vice Chancellor cele ..

2 minutes ago

Pope urges return to 'harmonious coexistence' in L ..

7 minutes ago

Pope urges world to ensure security in Mideast, Sy ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.