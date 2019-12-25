Chairman NAB directs inquiry against Rs 62b corruption in Lahore Ring Road project

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Director General NAB Lahore to conduct inquiry of the alleged corruption of Rs 62 billion in Lahore Ring Road (project)

Taking notice of the alleged corruption, the Chairman NAB said that after decision of Supreme Court about Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar BRT) case, the NAB Peshawar would complete its inquiry about Peshawar BRT case as per law, said a press release.