Chairman NAB directs officers to ensure transparency while pursuing corruption cases

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan on Wednesday directed the officers to display the highest level of integrity and commitment, and ensure transparency and fairness while pursuing corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan on Wednesday directed the officers to display the highest level of integrity and commitment, and ensure transparency and fairness while pursuing corruption cases.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi bureau, he urged the officers to work fearlessly sans taking any pressure. The chairman also reiterated that all cases would be conducted on merit without irrespective of the social status of accused.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Farmanullah, along with his team, gave briefing to the chairman about bureau's performance.

The chairman said that NAB officers were dealing with high profile white-collar cases and they should keep self respect of each accused and give them full opportunity of hearing regarding allegations leveled against them.

The chairman appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi, saying that the bearu was doing great under the supervision of DG Farmanullah.

He directed the NAB Rawalpindi officers to complete all complaint verification, inquiries and investigations transparently, in time and on the basis of evidence on merit under laid down procedures and laws.

The chairman also visited Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi, and said that the digital forensics, questioned documents, fingerprint analysis, and other facilities available at the FSL had been helping a great deal to carry on investigations effectively.