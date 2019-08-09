UrduPoint.com
Chairman NAB Directs Tightening Panama Case Prosecutor's Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:07 PM

Chairman NAB directs tightening Panama case Prosecutor's security

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has directed further tightening security of bureau's Prosecutor in Panama case Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, following assassination attempt on Abbasi last night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has directed further tightening security of bureau's Prosecutor in Panama case Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, following assassination attempt on Abbasi last night .

In a statement, chairman said that NAB would never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks.

Bureau had never considered such threats seriously and will never do so in future also.

NAB officers would continue to work with dedication, honestly and with enthusiasm for national cause.

Earlier, chairman took strict notice of firing incident on Muzaffar Abbasi in I-8 last night and directed Director General NAB, Rawalpindi to contact Inspector General Police, Islamabad for the arrest of the culprits who attempted assassination of NAB prosecutor general, said a press release.

