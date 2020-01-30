UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NAB Listens 1,500 Complaints In 'Khuli Ketcheries'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Chairman NAB listens 1,500 complaints in 'Khuli Ketcheries'

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has so far himself listened and resolved 1,500 complaints of the aggrieved persons in 'Khuli Ketcheries' held on last Thursday every month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has so far himself listened and resolved 1,500 complaints of the aggrieved persons in 'Khuli Ketcheries' held on last Thursday every month.

According to spokesman, the heads of regional bureaus have also listened hundreds of complaints by themselves in their respective 'Khuli Ketcheries'. NAB keeps the record of all complaints/applications received and also informed about the status of the complaints to the complainants.

The record of complaints was being computerized, he added.

He said the NAB chairman listened to the complaints of the people across the country and issued immediate resolution of the complaints and also referred the complaints to their respective regions and departments.

The people lodged complaints relating to corruption, fraud, Mudarba/Musharka, fake Hosing/ cooperative societies, money laundering etc, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution National Accountability Bureau Money All

Recent Stories

Abbottabad Blues beat White in Winter Sports Socce ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Forces Launch Anti-PKK Operation in Countr ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Cholistan in ..

2 minutes ago

First Evacuation Plane Departs From S. Korea to Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Seek Extradition of Russian National Vin ..

5 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.