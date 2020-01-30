Chairman NAB listens 1,500 complaints in 'Khuli Ketcheries'

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has so far himself listened and resolved 1,500 complaints of the aggrieved persons in 'Khuli Ketcheries' held on last Thursday every month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has so far himself listened and resolved 1,500 complaints of the aggrieved persons in 'Khuli Ketcheries' held on last Thursday every month.

According to spokesman, the heads of regional bureaus have also listened hundreds of complaints by themselves in their respective 'Khuli Ketcheries'. NAB keeps the record of all complaints/applications received and also informed about the status of the complaints to the complainants.

The record of complaints was being computerized, he added.

He said the NAB chairman listened to the complaints of the people across the country and issued immediate resolution of the complaints and also referred the complaints to their respective regions and departments.

The people lodged complaints relating to corruption, fraud, Mudarba/Musharka, fake Hosing/ cooperative societies, money laundering etc, he added.