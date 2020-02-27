Chairman NAB listens over 1,550 complaints directly in last two years

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has listened over 1,550 complaints in last two years period in his monthly 'Khuli Ketchry' held at last Thursday of every month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has listened over 1,550 complaints in last two years period in his monthly 'Khuli Ketchry' held at last Thursday of every month. According to NAB spokesman, the chairman issued instant orders of resolving the complaints of the people, who turned up from across country to lodge their complaints relating to corruption, fraud, Mudarba/Musharka, fake Hosing/ cooperative societies, money laundering etc directly to the chairman. Likewise, the director generals deployed at various bureaus also listened the complaints of the people at their respective offices and issued prompt orders of resolution.

Chairman said NAB keeps the record of all complaints/ applications and also inform about their complaints to the complainants. The relevant record was computerized which was being monitored on regular basis in order to ensure resolution of people's complaints related to corruption and corrupt practices as NAB is public friendly organization which is strongly believe in addressing the complaints of people about corruption, cheating public at large, money laundering, bank frauds etc.

He said eradication of corruption was the topmost priority of NAB. NAB has opened its doors for people for resolving their complaints and all officers are performing their duties considering eradication of corruption as their national duties.

Chairman NAB directed all DGs of NAB to utilize their energies for making the dream of corruption free Pakistan into reality and should conduct complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations by ensuring concrete evidence as per law so that the corrupt could be brought to justice.