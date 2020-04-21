UrduPoint.com
Chairman NAB Nods Over Start Of Inquiry Into Wheat And Sugar Crisis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:56 PM

Chairman NAB nods over start of inquiry into wheat and sugar crisis

Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has also sought report over Wheat and Sugar crisis from Rawalpindi Bureu within a month time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal signaled to the bureau to start an investigation into the wheat and sugar scandal here on Tuesday.

The chairman gave approval while chairing Executive board meeting held in Islamabad.

The sources said that the anti-graft body would also thoroughly investigate into alleged smuggling of wheat and sugar and subsidies to the sectors. They said that the chairman gave one month time to Rawalpindi bureau to submit report on Wheat and Sugar crisis.

“Wheat and Sugar crisis is a prime mega scandal and NAB cannot be silent over it” he was quoted as saying.

In a statement, NAB Spokesperson also said that the bureau was thoroughly reviewing the sugar, wheat crisis and would conduct an impartial and transparent inquiry to bring the culprits to justice.

Jahangir Khan Tareen and brother of Khusro Bakhtiar—the federal minister, and others were the major beneficiaries of the Wheat and Sugar crisis. Federal Investigation Agency also named Jahangir Khan Tareen as major beneficiary of the crisis. However, the forensic report was due and would be made public on April 25.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already promised to take impartial and strict action against all those involved in the crisis and looting public.

