Chairman NAB Orders Arrest Of Prosecutors' Attackers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday directed NAB Rawalpindi Director General to arrest the culprits involved in the firing incident on the vehicle of bureau's prosecutor Wasiq Malik.

Taking notice of the assassination attempt, the chairman directed DG, NAB Rawalpindi to ascertain the reasons of failure to provide security to Malik, who was also the member of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of fake accounts and NAB's prosecutor in Al Azizia Steel Mill case.

The NAB Rawalpindi Director General was also directed to send the investigative report of the incident to Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Luckily, the prosecutor survived the attack, however his vehicle was damaged in the attack.

NAB Rawalpindi and relevant police officers were combing the crime scene and collecting evidences from the so that the culprits could be punished.

The chairman said such cowardly attacks could not frustrate the resolve of NAB officers of eradicating corrupt as such attacks would further strengthen the firm resolve of NAB officers to fight corruption.

According to media reports, NAB prosecutor was attacked near Soan Gardens in Islamabad when unidentified people opened indiscriminate firing on his vehicle.

The unidentified persons fired at Wasiq's car and luckily, Wasiq Malik did not sustain any injury.

Earlier on August 10, an assassination attempt was made outside the house of NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi in Islamabad Sector I-8.

More Stories From Pakistan

