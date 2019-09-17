Chairman NAB visits KP bureau, reviews performance of regional office

UrduPoint.com
Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday visited NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office and reviewed performance of the regional office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday visited NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office and reviewed performance of the regional office.

Chairing the meeting Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal said that taking white collar crimes cases of mega corruption to logical conclusion is the top priority of National Accountability Bureau.

NAB, he continued, is making sincere and strenuous efforts for eradication of corruption from the country and returning stolen money to the masses.

During the last 22 months, NAB has recovered embezzled money to the tune of Rs. 71 billion and deposited in national exchequer, he told participants of the meeting.

The performance of NAB, he continued, has been appreciated by national and international institutes.

He said that KP NAB is an important regional bureau which played key role in the overall performance of accountability organization. Its performance negated the impression that NAB KP was not doing any work.

He said that NAB is a national institution whose officers and officials were performing their duties keeping in view national responsibility in mind.

Chairman NAB clarified that business community played role of backbone in national development therefore they have all regard and respect for them. The NAB has decided not to take cases related to sales tax and income tax.

The cases of same nature pending before NAB have been transferred to FBR, he added.

He said that separate desks have also been set up for redressing grievances of the business community at NAB headquarters and regional offices across the country.

Earlier, NAB KP Chief, Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi briefed NAB Chairman about performance of KP Bureau.

Chairman NAB was also informed that NAB KP has recovered embezzled amount of Rs. 500 million during the last 22 months and distributed among the affectees.

Similarly, NAB KP has also recovered looted money through fake housing schemes in the province and returned back to the affectees.

Chairman NAB was told that the NAB KP received 10085 complaints since October 2013 which were properly reviewed under the law of the NAB.

Of the total complaints, 796 were approved for proper investigation of which probe in progress on 68 cases.

The NAB KP has approved 403 inquiries since October 2013 of which investigation were under process on 143 inquiries.

Similarly NAB KP approved 98 investigation since October 2013 of which 31 cases were being probed. The NAB KP filed a total of 190 corruption references in accountability courts since 2017.

Chairman NAB was also briefed about progress of probe on cases of important nature like BRT, Billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba Resort, BoK and others.

